Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Warwick Show 2018. Merran.
Warwick Show 2018. Merran. Marian Faa
Lifestyle

Mystery father leaves woman with no name

marian faa
by
27th Mar 2018 10:27 AM

MERRAN is missing the very thing most people think of as the very core of their identity.

She has travelled the globe and even been to Antarctica, but her passport is different to most: Merran doesn't have a last name.

Born to an Irish gypsy mother and a father she didn't know, Merran grew up with her mother's surname, but when she came of age she decided she just wanted to be Merran.

"I just liked being me, I've been Merran all my life and that's just me," she said.

As a gypsy's daughter, Merran was right at home among the colourful stalls and carnival displays at the Warwick Show last weekend.

"My mother grew up I Australia, she was young when she came out from Ireland."

Her mother's gypsy streak stuck with Merran, whose love of travel is out of this world.

"I have been all over the globe and I just can't wait to get in the plane again," she said.

"The only place I haven't been is Greenland."

In all her travels, Merran has never met anyone else without a last name.

But jet setting around the world can be a little tricky when you don't have a surname on your passport.

When Merran arrived in India one day, the attendant at the immigration desk called the Australian Embassay to run an identity check on her before letting her enter the country.

Computers also have trouble with Merran's quirky name, and often she will have to put her first name twice just to satisfy the robots.

When working as a nurse in Warhope, the hospital gave her a name tage that read 'Merran X', which she rather liked.

"I was Madam X, which was pretty fun," Merran said.

But all the hassle is worth it for Merran, who is happy to be an individual.

"It's a very Irish name, I've always loved the name."

irish gypsy no last name quirky surname travel warwick show
Warwick Daily News
Distracted driver crashes into police car

Distracted driver crashes into police car

News POLICE have urged motorists to take care after a distracted driver rear-ended one of their cars.

  • 27th Mar 2018 2:45 PM
Former G'bah supermarket being fixed up for new tenants

Former G'bah supermarket being fixed up for new tenants

Business The site has been empty for more than two years

ROAD CHAOS: Double demerits, detours, long delays at Easter

ROAD CHAOS: Double demerits, detours, long delays at Easter

News Plan your journey and have plenty of patience

'Our police aren't punching bags': Support for cops

'Our police aren't punching bags': Support for cops

Crime Should officers have to put up with violence in the line of duty?

Local Partners