Mystery donor puts $20,000 on the line for pioneer village

ON THE MEND: Clementine the miniature pony is recovering after a serious dog mauling earlier this month.

THE FINAL push is on to help the Highfields Pioneer Village reach their $30,000 fundraising target to care for and make safe their animals after a vicious dog attack earlier in the month.

So far the GoFundme page set-up in the wake of the attack has raised $25,641 in 21 days, and includes a whopping $20,000 donation from an anonymous benefactor.

The fundraiser began after Highfields Pioneer Village's miniature pony Clementine and her friend Charlie the Clydesdale were mauled by two escaped dogs on the morning of Monday, November 5.

Now, Highfields Pioneer Village Volunteer Bradley Newton is coordinating a special fundraiser in an effort to get the village to its funding target.

On December 30, Mr Newton and fellow volunteers are having a sausage sizzle at the Highfields Woolworths in Lauder Drive.

"People can show their support by purchasing a sausage sizzle but it will serve as a donation point for people wanting to donate to help Clementine," Mr Newton said.

"Money is needed to cover vet fees and erect a suitably high fence that large dogs will not be able to jump over.

"Clementine and the Pioneer Village need our help to prevent this from ever happening again."

The current fence, a typical barbed-wire farming fence designed to keep cattle and horses in, is over 100 years old.

Pioneer village animal carer Carol Kleinschmidt said the village's animals should be free to live without fear of being attacked.

"A huge thank you to all the beautiful people who have donated to the fundraising pages already, our volunteers' goal is so much more a reality because of you," she said.

If you would like to help in any way, click here or phone 4696 6309.