Mystery continues in identifying strange object on beach

Strange object washed up on Airforce Beach, Evans Head. Ken Miles
Samantha Poate
by

A FEW people think they have cracked the case in identifying the peculiar object that washed up onto Airforce Beach yesterday morning.

The Northern Star's fishing columnist, Barry Cooder, said he believed the object was a Fishing Attracting Device or FAD.

"As far as I can see it is a FAD," he said.

When he came across the strange device on Airforce Beach yesterday afternoon, he said he had a guess as to what it was straight away.

"I had a fair idea, the first thing I did was cleared away the bulb and found the manufacturers name and googled it."

According to Barry Cooder, the name read 'Tunabal 7', which is a satellite buoy designed for tuna fishing.

He said he was more interested about where the item came from and where is had disappeared to, as it was not on Airforce Beach this morning.

But a NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) spokeswoman said the device in the photos was not a DPI FAD.

"It may be a piece of yacht's boom or related sail equipment, however from the image it is difficult to confirm," she said.

The DPI FADs program provide a fishing location in open ocean waters where recreational fishers can target fast growing pelagic fish such as dolphin-fish.

David Mann wrote to The Northern Star stating he believed it was something different entirely.

"It most likely is a falcon GPS navigation tracker," Mr Mann wrote.

Topics:  airforce beach evans head fishing nsw dpi strange object

Lismore Northern Star
