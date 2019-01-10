Mystery car sets Melbourne unit on fire

RESIDENTS of a unit in Melbourne's north have woken to a car on fire rolling towards them.

Fire crews were called to Benambra Street, Preston, just before 6am to initial reports of an unoccupied car fire.

On arrival, they found the car had rolled into a unit and ignited it, an Metropolitan Fire Brigade (MFP) spokeswoman said.

"We were standing in the driveway with this car on fire and it started rolling back down the driveway towards us," one resident told 3AW.

The car caught on fire and rolled down hill towards a unit. Picture: Nicole Garmston

MFB's Chris Hare said crews managed to stop the fire's spread.

"If it had have got in through the window onto the curtains, it would've been another story," he told the station.

"Luckily the occupants had self evacuated before we got here.

Carlia McIntosh with her rabbit Norman. Picture: Nicole Garmston

"But we did manage to find their pet rabbit inside and get that out as well, which is pretty good for the occupants."

Resident Carlia MacIntosh said she is glad her rabbit is safe.

"To be perfectly honest, I got my bunny out, that's all I care about," she told 3AW.

No one was injured, but two people were monitored by paramedics as a precaution. The fire was controlled in 20 minutes and has been deemed suspicious.