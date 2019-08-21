Mystery boxers raise more than a million

HOME: Byron Bay's own Taryn and Rob McGregor with the mighty Rockinghorse Studios Toyota Corolla at the finish line of the Mystery Box Rally.

HOME: Byron Bay's own Taryn and Rob McGregor with the mighty Rockinghorse Studios Toyota Corolla at the finish line of the Mystery Box Rally. Christian Morrow

AFTER five dusty days and 2,518 kms along beautiful Australian back roads raising more than one million dollars for charity, the Mystery Box Rally has arrived back in Byron Bay.

Byron Bay's Taryn and Rob McGregor were part of a team of six cars in Buddy Group Four with members coming from all over Australia.

They were driving the red Rockinghorse Studios 1985 Toyota Corolla and made the trip without incident, not even a flat tyre.

TEAM WORK: Byron Bay's Rob and Taryn McGregor were part of the Group four team of cars that completed the Mystery Box Rally together. Christian Morrow

However the team did have to re-build the starter motor of the Holden Commodore aka Rattle Trap on the side of the road on day four.

"We were so releived to hear it start again this morning we didn't dare turn the motor off all day,” Taryn McGregor said.

Ms McGregor also confirmed exclusively to the Byron Shire News that although she would compete in another Mystery Box Rally gladly she would not risk her beloved Corolla out there in the wild again.

"We travelled out as far as Hungerford on the NSW and Queensland border, and some of the roads out there are just beautiful,” Rob McGregor said.

FINALE: The Buddy Group Four team led by the Rockinghorse Studio Corolla make it to the most easterly point in Australia. Taryn McGregor

The Mystery Box Rally is the baby brother of the Shit Box Rally. Both rallies aim to help fund research into preventing, curing and supporting cancer patients and their families.

The Mystery is shorter and smaller than the Shitbox and participants had no idea where they are heading until the morning of each day of the rally.

Around 400 people completed the final leg of the rally from Glen Innes to the finish line on Wednesday at the Cavanbah Centre in Byron Bay.

Race organisers confirmed teams travelled more than 2,500kms over the last 5 days after leaving Byron last Saturday seven cars having died along the way including one member of Buddy Group Four.

Money raised from the rally goes to cancer research with confirmation the more than $1million raised is a new rally record.

Participants are often inspired to participate and fundraise by their own experiences with cancer.

Box Rallies (Mystery Box Rally and Shitbox Rally) has generated more than $20 million to cancer research since 2010, helping fund over 24 Cancer Council research projects and assisting millions of Australians who are facing their unknown cancer journeys.