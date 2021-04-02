Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Homicide detectives have closed off a suburban street after a man was found dead inside a home.
Homicide detectives have closed off a suburban street after a man was found dead inside a home.
Crime

Mystery as man found dead in home

by James Hall
2nd Apr 2021 10:04 AM

Homicide detectives are piecing together the mysterious death of a man in Melbourne's east, who was found at 4.20am in the suburban home.

Victoria Police confirmed officers had been called to the house on Lorraine Street in Boronia in the early hours of Good Friday, with the yet to be identified man pronounced dead at the scene.

"The exact circumstances surrounding his death are yet to be determined," police told the NCA NewsWire, but Channel 7 has reported the homicide squad is on the scene and investigating.

The suburban street is expected to be closed off for an extended time while officers scour the area.

More to come

Originally published as Mystery as man found dead in home

crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man charged over series of attacks after mask breach

        Premium Content Man charged over series of attacks after mask breach

        Crime The offer of a free mask from a shopping centre security guard was allegedly met with a violent response.

        ‘Hope and livelihood’ of music industry hit by Blues blow

        Premium Content ‘Hope and livelihood’ of music industry hit by Blues blow

        News The Church were set to play their first gig in almost two years

        Pills to cocaine smuggling: Baggaley brothers’ life of drugs

        Premium Content Pills to cocaine smuggling: Baggaley brothers’ life of drugs

        Crime Nathan and Dru Baggaley guilty of attempting to import drugs

        Bruxner Highway undergoes major upgrade near Tabulam

        Premium Content Bruxner Highway undergoes major upgrade near Tabulam

        News Work is now under way to widen and resurface a section of the Highway to provide...