Mystery around sudden closure of G'bah cafe

THE mysterious closure of a well-known Goonellabah cafe has social media abuzz about the true nature of the locked doors.

Cafe Cognito, at the Eastpoint Shopping Village, currently has a hand printed sign on the door: "Due to personal issues cafe will be closed today. Sorry".

It is understood the sign has been up for at least two days.

INCOGNITO: Goonellabah's Café Cognito mysterious closed its doors several days ago. Alison Patersom

However, according to social media, an earlier typed message on the glass door at the cafe gave a different perspective: "Notice. The lease for Shop 2, 799 Ballina Road, Goonellabah Pty Ltd to Tunncurri Investments Pty Ltd trading as Cafe Cognito has been terminated. The landlord has now taken possession of the premises."

When The Northern Star contacted the landlord's representative, he declined to comment.

On social media, debate has been raging about the reasons behind the lights going out in the cafe.

Disappointed and perplexed customers dropping by for their daily caffeine fix have been left high and dry.

One woman said the nearest open cafe was too far to travel on her break.

The Northern star has also attempted to contact the Cafe Cognito by phone and social media.