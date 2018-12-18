Mystery around how pub lost eight kegs of beer

Excessive middle-aged drinkers risk setting a similar path for their kids as booze-related hospital admissions soar among older people. Picture: iStock

EIGHT kegs of beer were grabbed from a popular Ipswich watering hotel in an apparent grog raid by a thirsty thief.

But when the thief went before Ipswich Magistrates Court, police revealed very limited facts.

Even how the eight beer kegs had been carried off was not disclosed by the police prosecutor.

But Jeremy Andrew Hamley, 25, from Riverview, did plead guilty to a dozen offences, including; stealing; trespass; possession of dangerous drugs; receiving tainted property; unlawful use of a motor vehicle; driving unlicensed when suspended; committing public nuisance; and being a driver failed to have proper control over a motor vehicle; and driving with false plates

Police prosecutor Ricky Tsoi said the offences took place over four days in October at Booval, Ipswich, Silkstone, Bellbird Park and Basin Pocket.

Hamley did a $100 fuel drive-off on October 23.

Mr Tsoi said eight kegs of beer were stolen from the Prince Alfred Hotel at Booval. Hamley in another offence had unlawfully used a Toyota LandCruiser which was later found damaged and stuck in a causeway.

Where it was stolen from was not stated, nor what he did to cause public nuisance.

No facts were given on how, or where Hamley lost control of a vehicle.

Queried by Magistrate Andy Cridland, Mr Tsoi said police came across Hamley in Silkstone at 6am on October 23.

He was changing a flat tyre. He was breath tested and proved positive to two drugs - methamphetamine and cannabis.

Mr Cridland fined Hamley $1000 for not having proper control of a car, using an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, driving when suspended and using false plates.

For the public nuisance offence and other offences he received one month in jail.

He received four months in jail for stealing petrol, receiving tainted property, and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

His heaviest sentence was eight months in jail for stealing the eight kegs of beer.

Hamley was disqualified from driving for two years and one month.

With 54 days already spent in pre-custody Hamley was given immediate parole release.

Some police prosecutors do not disclose the full facts in the courtroom which can be confusing. To get the complete facts a court reporter must pay a fee. In other states media/court reporters receive the facts on record with no fees - to help ensure accuracy.

Offences

Stealing; trespass; possession of dangerous drugs; receiving tainted property; unlawful use of a motor vehicle; driving unlicensed when suspended; committing public nuisance; and being a driver failed to have proper control over a motor vehicle; and driving with false plates