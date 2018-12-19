Mysterious purple jellyfish found on beach
MYSTERIOUS purple jellyfish were found washed up at a Bribie Beach last weekend.
Patrol captain Luke O'Flynn and his fellow lifeguards from the Bribie Surf Club found the odd sea jellies while on beach patrol.
"At first we thought it was a dog ball, we had no idea that it was a jellyfish," he said.
Two were found on the beach and one in the water between the flags according to club president Jeff Butler.
The jelly in question are believed to be a Crown Jellyfish and are harmless to humans.
Crown jellyfish are usually found in Indonesia and this was the first-time that they have been spotted at Bribie Beach.
It is still unknown how the Jellyfish ended up in South Queensland waters.
The jellyfish [in picture] has been stored in a jar in the surf clubs first aid room for collection by scientists in the coming days.