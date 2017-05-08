Mysterious artwork discovered in Lismore post-flood

OneOne4 owner Gera Davidson with the mural was uncovered on the back wall of the shop.

Slowly as the cement wall came down and as it did an ominous and striking tribal image started to emerge.

If only Indiana Jones were on hand to assist with what was supposed to be a routine maintenance call to help repair some flood damage.

A huge mural was unveiled in a boutique coffee shop on Keen Street in what has turned out to be a fascinating and mysterious look into Lismore's past more akin to a detective novel than anything else.

OneOne4 owner Gera Davidson said the painting was uncovered on the back wall of the shop.

"The flood water got between the sheet and the brick and it became bent and cracked and we had to remove it," Mr Davidson said.

"And we wanted to see the brick anyway because the brick has a nicer look," he said.

"And we tried to figure out what it is, where it is from and where it is related to, and we have been researching ever since to find out and what sort of shops were here previously.

"We know the motel was erected sometime in 1971 and we know that previously there were shops here before the motel dating back to the 50's," Mr Davidson said.

"And we know that there was a hairdresser named Glen Gosper in 1974 that did most of the tiling and got some vintage tiles that date back to the 20's.

"The closest clue we have got at the moment is apparently that the hairdresser used to be just the front shop and the back section used to be various shops but the one that could possibly be related to this painting is Hawaiian/Polynesian shop that used to be here."

Mr Davidson said they were happy to get any information from anyone who might know something about the painting including whether the original artist is still alive.

He said they definitely want to work with or refurbish and retouch the original painting.

"There is no way not to keep it," Mr Davidson said

"If it is such a part of the Lismore heritage and history painting over it means it is going to be gone," he said.

"Such a fine sample was meant to be found and meant to be there.

"If it lasted that long and is in such good condition it has to be kept and we will just make it work for our shop."

With more than 30 shares, a 146 likes and more than 30 comments on the OneOne4 facebook page interest was high in the painting.

Theories ranged from different shops that frequented the building to theories it was the work of that British artist/signwriter Andy Jackson that lived in the area from the early 1970's.