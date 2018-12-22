Menu
Myer cash registers ‘crash’ during Christmas rush
by Rebecca Head
22nd Dec 2018 3:57 PM
LAST minute shoppers have taken to social media to express their frustration as the cash registers stopped working in Myer's Sydney store, just days before Christmas.

Twitter user @stephharmon tweeted at 2pm: "Spare a thought for employees at Myer in the CBD, where every single cash register on every single floor crashed at the same time. Also spare a thought for me."

@joelyst tweeted: "@myer if you want to sell stuff at Christmas you have to invest in systems. Myer Sydney CBD down as registers not working for last 10 mins. Clients leaving in droves."

 

Another twitter user, @JonesGrahamj, tweeted: "Time to sell MYER shares, all cash registers are down in the city."

On one of the biggest retail shopping days of the year, the Sydney City Myer store will be suffering from a number of lost sales.

It is unclear whether it is only the city store, or if all Myer stores have been affected.

Calls to Myer for comment have gone unanswered.

