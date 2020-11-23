Myall Creek Road fire: ‘It was going straight for the house’ Jenna Thompson Full Profile Login to follow

IN his 13 years volunteering for the NSW Rural Fire Service, Gulmarrad captain Andrew Paull has plenty of stories to tell.

But of all those stories, none are more vivid than the Clarence Valley's gruelling eight-month battle against some of the most ferocious fires he's ever experienced. But of all the fires he attended that year, the most challenging was the Myall Creek Road fire.

Hear Andrew tell his story in The Daily Examiner's latest episode of On The Frontline.

