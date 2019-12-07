Hot and dry conditions increase fire activity

NSW Rural Fire Service have released an update on fire activity in the Myall Creek Fire area issued today at 10.00am.

The bushfire is burning in the Mount Marsh, Tullymorgan, Mororo Road, Ashby Heights, Woombah and New Italy areas. The fire is more than 115,000 hectares in size and is being controlled.

Situation

Yesterday's hot and dry conditions saw an increase in fire activity along the northern edge of the fire in the Myall Creek and Benauds Road areas.

The fire has now burnt south past Benauds Road and into Lagoon Trail.

Later today southerly winds are forecast for the fire ground. These winds have the potential to push the fire in a northerly direction, towards the area around Ellangowan.

Crews are continuing to patrol and work to secure the full perimeter of the Myall Creek fire, including the Woombah, Ashby-Tullymorgan Road and Kippenduff areas.



Advice

• If you are in the Ellangowan area, monitor conditions and know what you will do if the situation changes

• If you are in the Woombah, Ashby-Tullymorgan Road and Kippenduff monitor conditions.

• Follow your bush fire survival plan and make decisions to protect you and your family.

• Keep up to date using the RFS website www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or local ABC Radio 94.5 and the Fires Near Me APP.

• If you are in an area that has already been affected by fire, there may be small areas of active fire burning for some time. Be aware of the dangers of trees and branches falling.

• If your plan is to leave, leaving early is the safest option.

Information

• Updates on this fire are also available at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or by calling call 1800 NSW RFS (1800 679 737).

• Find out the latest Fire Danger Rating in your area at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or by calling 1800 NSW RFS (1800 679 737).

• For information on road conditions or closures, call the NSW RTA on 131 700 or check www.livetraffic.com and remember roads may be closed without warning.

• If your life is at risk or you require urgent assistance dial Triple Zero (000).