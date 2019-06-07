Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

'On my way to a brothel', drunk driver tells police

7th Jun 2019 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who was pulled over by police told police he was "on his way to a brothel" before returning a high range drink driving result.

Police will allege that at 10.25pm on Thursday night they were performing traffic duties at the scene of a fatal car crash.

Richmond Police District Senior Constable David Henderson said 24-year-old Woodburn man turned into a closed lane and slowly drove towards a police officer directing traffic.

"Police spoke to the driver... who appeared to be seriously intoxicated," he said.

"The 24-year-old asked police to let him go as he was 'on his way to a brothel'.

"He failed a roadside breath test and was taken to Lismore Police Station where he recorded a high range reading.

"It is not alleged in any way that this driver was involved in the fatal accident."

The man's P1 licence was immediately suspended and he will appear in court in July to face a high range drink driving charge.

More Stories

brothel drink driving high range drink driving northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    TRAGIC: Pedestrian killed on Bruxner Hwy near Lismore

    TRAGIC: Pedestrian killed on Bruxner Hwy near Lismore

    News POLICE are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car and died at the scene.

    • 7th Jun 2019 7:14 AM
    Treasure trove of artefacts halts major school upgrade

    premium_icon Treasure trove of artefacts halts major school upgrade

    Community "Back to the drawing board" after significant discovery

    'Manufacturers around the world come knocking on our door'

    premium_icon 'Manufacturers around the world come knocking on our door'

    Business Macadamia industry an "economic powerhouse of the Northern Rivers”

    • 7th Jun 2019 9:00 AM
    'I'll f---ing neck you, mate': Casino man threatens police

    premium_icon 'I'll f---ing neck you, mate': Casino man threatens police

    Crime The 26-year-old also threatened to burn down an officer's home

    • 7th Jun 2019 9:05 AM