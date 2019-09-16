Menu
ABOVE: John Graham from Grahams Concrete in Kyogle has accepted the challenge to race his Porsche against Jack Parker's Mustang at the drag races in Casino on Sunday.
Community

My Porsche will beat your 'old' Mustang

Susanna Freymark
by
16th Sep 2019 1:49 PM
IN A challenge with no prize, Kyogle's John Graham will race his four year old Porsche Boxster against Jack Parker's 'old' 20 year Mustang.

Both men from the cement industry, John of Graham's Concrete and Jack from Kyogle Concrete will race-off at the Casino Drags on Sunday, September 22 at the old Casino airstrip.

John admitted he'd never raced in a drag before.

There is only the glory of winning.

And having the fastest car on the day.

 

Jack Parker's 20 year old Mustang. How fast can it go?
How fast is the Porsche?

The 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster is capable of reaching 60 miles or 96km per hour in about 4.4 seconds with a manual transmission.

RACE DETAILS

Northern Rivers Drag Racing hosts the Casino Drags on Sunday, September 22 at the Casino Airstrip. This is the last event of the year. Racing from 10am. Nominations from 7am. Entry $15. Children under 12 years free. Special kids area at the site. Enquiries call 0414 461 950.

Lismore Northern Star

