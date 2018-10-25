Woman scarred after horrific glassing

Abbie pictured before the horror attack in February.

A YOUNG woman says she removed all the mirrors from her house after she was glassed in the face in a pub row on a night out.

Abbie Watson, 22, was left with facial scarring after the savage attack by beautician Demi Marshall, who was jailed for six years.

Abbie Watson removed all the mirrors from her house after she was glassed in the face by 26-year-old Demi Marshall.

Abbie needed stitches from her chin to above her eye and seven months later the scarring hasn't healed.

She said: "I had to take down all the mirrors in the house because I found it too upsetting.

"I cannot face going out. This scar is not going to heal."

She said she was still attending regular hospital appointments and had to leave her job in a care home.

Cardiff Crown Court heard at the trial that Marshall thrust the glass "with some force" into Abbie's face during an argument at a pub in Newport, South Wales.

Abbie was left passed out in a pool of her own blood after the attack on February 25.

She said she had nightmares about the scarring and flashbacks which cause her to wake up crying.

She also said she'd been prescribed morphine tablets to ease the pain and help her to sleep.

Abbie told Wales Online: "I'm 22 and I'm on antidepressants, I'm too scared to go out alone, I don't want to go back to work yet. It feels like my life is over."

Demi Marshall denied wounding with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm but she was found guilty by a jury.

Ieuan Rees, defending, accepted the injuries were "life-changing", but suggested: "It is going to be life-changing for her [the defendant] as well."

The court heard she has two children and had no previous convictions or cautions. She was studying at college in Nantgarw for qualifications as a beautician.

Mr Rees argued there was no premeditation, adding: "Any intention was formed in a split second at the last moment."

Recorder David Elias QC sentenced Marshall, from Newport, to six years behind bars.

He said: "You smashed a glass with some force into Abbie Watson's face.

"What you did caused terrible facial injuries. Being scarred at all is bad enough, but being scarred in that way to the face means there is a constant reminder of what happened.

"Causing these sorts of injuries, with these consequences, must be met with the proper sentence."

This article originally appeared on The Sun.