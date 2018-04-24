‘I felt really bad’: More drama on MKR

THE future of another team is up in the air on Channel 7's My Kitchen Rules.

Just days after Sonya and Hadil were booted from the show for their verbal assault on their competitors, popular contestant Suong was rushed to hospital during the instant restaurant.

An ambulance was called to set when the Victorian cast member began to experience serious abdominal pain.

Suong and Kim with host Manu.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph Suong and friend Kim said the events of the night were a blur.

"I felt really bad, I know how hard it is to be in the kitchen and I didn't want to leave the table," Suong said.

An ambulance was called to the production of MKR. Picture: Channel 7

"I don't remember anything. I was so weak. I was in and out of consciousness."

Now viewers have to wait and see if Suong will return to the table tonight.

"I was worried ... but in the back of my mind was if Suong doesn't get better we will be out of the competition," Kim said.

"It would be very devastating for us to go home. We are nearly at the end. We have gotten to finals."

The night centred around Queensland couple Alex and Emily's dinner party. While there was serious tensions between the lovers in the kitchen, the results showed and they ended up on top of the leaderboard.

Hadil and Sonya were booted from MKR.

Tonight NSW Josh and Nic will cook. Currently sisters Emma and Jess are at the bottom of the leaderboard.

The show has seen a resurgence in the audiences numbers since its return following the Commonwealth Games coverage on Seven.

On Monday night it was the most watched show of the night pulling in 1.33 million viewers across the five metro cities.