Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

MKR emergency
TV

‘I felt really bad’: More drama on MKR

by Kristofer Crane
24th Apr 2018 10:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE future of another team is up in the air on Channel 7's My Kitchen Rules.

Just days after Sonya and Hadil were booted from the show for their verbal assault on their competitors, popular contestant Suong was rushed to hospital during the instant restaurant.

An ambulance was called to set when the Victorian cast member began to experience serious abdominal pain.

Suong and Kim with host Manu.
Suong and Kim with host Manu.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph Suong and friend Kim said the events of the night were a blur.

AMBULANCE CALLED DURING MKR FILMING

WHAT LED TO SONYA AND HADIL SPAT

'WE WERE TOLD TO COMPETE WITH MAFS'

"I felt really bad, I know how hard it is to be in the kitchen and I didn't want to leave the table," Suong said.

An ambulance was called to the production of MKR. Picture: Channel 7
An ambulance was called to the production of MKR. Picture: Channel 7

"I don't remember anything. I was so weak. I was in and out of consciousness."

Now viewers have to wait and see if Suong will return to the table tonight.

"I was worried ... but in the back of my mind was if Suong doesn't get better we will be out of the competition," Kim said.

"It would be very devastating for us to go home. We are nearly at the end. We have gotten to finals."

The night centred around Queensland couple Alex and Emily's dinner party. While there was serious tensions between the lovers in the kitchen, the results showed and they ended up on top of the leaderboard.

Hadil and Sonya were booted from MKR.
Hadil and Sonya were booted from MKR.

Tonight NSW Josh and Nic will cook. Currently sisters Emma and Jess are at the bottom of the leaderboard.

The show has seen a resurgence in the audiences numbers since its return following the Commonwealth Games coverage on Seven.

On Monday night it was the most watched show of the night pulling in 1.33 million viewers across the five metro cities.

channel 7 mkr my kitchen rules reality tv suong tv

Top Stories

    Ballina KFC store a 'filthy' health risk, says customer

    Ballina KFC store a 'filthy' health risk, says customer

    News KFC says it is "extremely concerned" about the complaints and is taking urgent steps to resolve the issues at the store.

    • 24th Apr 2018 12:30 PM
    Where to see the Super Hornets flying over for Anzac Day

    Where to see the Super Hornets flying over for Anzac Day

    News Watch the Air Force pilots in action

    • 24th Apr 2018 11:39 AM
    REVEALED: 22% of home buyers blow their budgets

    REVEALED: 22% of home buyers blow their budgets

    Property Some people spent $150,000 more than they planned

    • 24th Apr 2018 11:34 AM
    36 hours of rain, storms as low forms off the coast

    36 hours of rain, storms as low forms off the coast

    News We can expect a lot more rain on the Northern Rivers

    Local Partners