My Kitchen Rules row: MAFS star talks about bullying

Maryborough's Sean Hollands didn't let bullies bother him after his appearance on TV series Married At First Sight.

HOW real is reality television?

It's no secret that careful editing can distort what really happened for the benefit of entertainment, but time and time again, contestants from our favourite shows become targets of bullies.

A controversial exit of contestants Sonya and Hadil this week on My Kitchen Rules has left the pair suffering a social media backlash.

The season's "villains" have gone publicly to defend themselves, criticising their portrayal on the cooking reality show.

The bullying phenomena is something Fraser Coast reality stars too have suffered, including Married at First Sight star Sean Hollands.

Despite being portrayed as the 'nice guy' of his season, some people even went to the extent of creating negative Facebook pages about the Maryborough farmer.

But he said he never let any of the negativity get to him, and took any backlash or paparazzi attention with a grain of salt. Currently, he is an ambassador for charity I Can, I will which raises awareness of bullying and suicide in youth.

"I was happy with how I was portrayed, but during it I knew what it was all about, and the more you actually say, the more they have to edit with," he said.

"I was only myself, and I spoke only when I had to."

With hours of filming going into a show, it must be condensed to fit a timeslot.

"There was so much that was not shown, for example, our 'honeymoon' went for three days but we were lucky to have a couple minutes of it shown," he said.

Mr Hollands said the ending to the scene where the pair renew their vows was edited, to portray him as a "heartbroken cowboy".

During filming, his room mate was the season "villain" Anthony Manton, but Mr Hollands said the outspoken contestant was nothing like he came across on the show.

"I lived with him for eight weeks, he's one of the nicest guys you'll ever meet," he said.

"He'll open the door, get you a drink, but none of that was portrayed. He copped so many death threats, and had people wanting to king-hit him on the street.

"They think they know the people from seeing snippets, but they don't actually know them."

Mr Hollands said he felt for Sonya and Hadil, saying "these girls are going to cop it like you wouldn't believe".

"It is probably being filmed at 2 or 3 in the morning, when everyone's really tired and had a long day," he said, of their dramatic exit scene.

"They probably added something they said in one conversation to something they said later. There is so much cyber bullying around, and it needs to stop."