My house is killing me

SOME of the residents in public housing in Goonellabah are fed up with the poor living conditions saying NSW housing have ignored their complaints of mould in their homes.

Goonellabah resident Sharon Young underneath her house where the mould growth is clearly visible. Marc Stapelberg

Sharon Young has been a resident of Campbell Crescent for 15 years and said she has been living with mould in her home for the past 2 years.

"The mould has built up to an absolute horrific state and I am allergic to mould so I have very sick all the time,” Ms Young said.

The mould infestation is located under Ms Young's house in the foundations, and has grown significantly due to the combination of humidity and water leaking form her shower and laundry.

Ms Young said she has attempted to get in contact with NSW Family and Community Services on multiple occasions and said they have responded with "nothing”.

"I feel like I am a piece of s***, you are just a number, you are not a human.

"I don't think the State Government would like the fact that their housing is killing people.

"The mould is killing me quicker than the cigarettes would.”

"Why should I have to move when I am paying good rent, isn't it the way it's supposed to be you pay your rent, something comes up then the company or whoever owns it has got to fix it.”

In a response to the Northern Star's inquiry, The Department of Family and Community Services (FACS) said they take the health and safety of social houisng tenants very seriously.

They said maintenance is undertaken to ensure properties are clean, safe and in a habitable standard in accordance with the Residential Tenancies Act 2010.

An FACS spokesperson said: "The tenant's matter was raised following the flood event in Lismore in March. All inspections carried out between March and the most recent inspection on 24 August, 2017 found no evidence internal of mould.”

According to NSW Health mould mainly affects those people with asthma, allergies and other breathing conditions.

While those with weakened immune systems and chronic lung diseases are more at risk of mould infection particularly in their lungs.

Assistant Director of Public Health North Coast, Greg Bell, said symptoms of mould can present like a cold or fever.

"Mould can cause inflammation or the improper working of the physical side of inside your lungs and airways.”

"It's not a life threatening thing, but it can be for that very small group who are really affected, like people who come home after organ transplants and people who already have existing serious respiratory issues.”

Ecoteam Chief Executive Dr Keith Bolton, said mould was particularly common with such humid weather.

"After the Lismore flood mould was a serious issue and I gather is still remaining to be a serious issue,” Mr Bolton said.

"I can confirm on a personal level that it can really affect you.”

"My whole family began to experience a very strong smell of ammonia, got headaches, felt dizzy, it affected our temperament.

"But there are ways of managing it with commercial mould sprays but the best way is to de-humidify areas.”

NSW Health District suggest those renting with mould issues should get onto the NSW Department Fair Trading - Tenants Advice and Advocacy Service on 13 32 20.

FACS encourage tenants to report any maintenance issues on 1800 422 322 - 24 hours a day seven days a week.