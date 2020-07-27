‘MY HERO’: Guard of honour for beloved firefighter

A funeral has been held for long-time RFS member Rex Kemp.

A funeral has been held for long-time RFS member Rex Kemp.

AN HONOUR guard of firefighters stood at attention as they farewelled one of their own on Monday.

The funeral service of Rex Barry Kemp, 80, who passed away on July 17 after a distinguished 30-year career in the Rural Fire Service, was “a cracker”.

Around 95 people attended, including dozens of firefighters, some in full dress uniform, others in the yellow jacket over work attire, and many wearing medals earned during RFS campaigns.

A funeral has been held for long-time RFS member Rex Kemp.

And each person had something positive to say about a man who is greatly missed.

The service was conducted by RFS Senior Chaplin Ian Spall at Parkview Funeral Home in Ballina and was also live-steamed.

Mr Kemp’s son Barry said he and he family “have been overwhelmed by all the people have come long distances and have contacted us to say how much dad meant to them”.

“He was loved by all his family and friends more than he ever knew,” Barry said.

“In the last 18 months of his life, he found (partner) Anne, and this meant so much to him.”

VALE REX KEMP: Firefighters from all over the region came together to farewell Rex Kemp who devoted more than 30 years to the Rural Fire Service. Photo: Alison Paterson

VALE REX KEMP: Firefighters from all over the region came together to farewell Rex Kemp who devoted more than 30 years to the Rural Fire Service. Photo: Alison Paterson

His daughter Linda wept as she spoke, calling him, “my dad, my hero”.

“He was not just my father, he was my friend, I always knew he had my back,” she said.

Rex’s partner Anne spoke of how they found love late in life.

”I loved him dearly and we had a wonderful time together,” she said.

A funeral has been held for long-time RFS member Rex Kemp.

Wardell RFS brigade captain Ray Collyer said it was an “honour and privilege to know Rex”.

He spoke highly of Mr Kemp’s distinguished service and said his awards included the Commissioner’s Certificate of Commendation in 2010, the RFS Long Service 10 Year Medal with 20 Year Clasp (he has been nominated for the 30 Year Clasp), the National Medal with 25 Year Clasp and the Medal for the 2002 Canberra Fires.

Wardell RFS formed a guard of honour at Parkview Funeral Home and the Wardell tanker escorted the hearse to Lismore.