My genes are helping me celebrate Harmony Day

MIX OF GENES: In Kindergarten the other children thought I was Aboriginal. All my life I'd been mistaken for Italian or Greek. Turns out I'm a mixture.

I CALL myself Australian and am very proud of the fact but recently I discovered a plethora of nationalities that seem to have gotten me to this point.

As an avid family historian I recently bit the bullet and spent up on an Ancestry DNA test.

You know the ones, where the people on the ads are telling us how they discovered their great-great grandsomething just by doing the test?

It's a very simple test to do, although not very elegant.

The kit contains instructions and a phial in which you have to spit up some of your best juices, then send back to the Ancestry labaratories.

For those who don't know me, all my life I have been mistaken for being Italian, Greek, Spanish and even Aboriginal.

I've always sported a great tan, even in Winter and have a pair of eyebrows that will never fade.

When my first born son was born, he had a shock of black hair and a patch of hair above his bottom which the community nurse said was very common in Mediterranean babies.

I searched and searched my family tree but could not find the Mediterranean connection anywhere.

My mother was born in Scotland, my father's family, although sixth generation Australian, came from England and there was also Irish and Welsh in the mix.

So I was very curious to see what the results of my DNA test would be.

Start the drumroll and eight weeks later I got my results.

It turns out that I am more Irish than I realised with a whopping 62% of genes leaning that way.

I am also 19% Scandinavian which may explain the Viking factor in the Scottish part of my family.

What really got me curious were the trace origins which added up to 5% and revealed that I do have Iberian, Italian and Greek genes in me.

So on this Harmony Day I will celebrate all nations by eating pasta, wearing a green kilt and drinking sangria while watching an episode of The Vikings.

Happy Harmony Day everyone.