MY FIRST YEAR: Don't miss our kindy feature

Caniaba Public School kindergarten students will feature in The Northern Star's My First Year liftout.

HUNDREDS of students began their formal education by starting kindergarten this year.

To commemorate the event, My First Year kindergarten photo feature will be published in the Northern Star on Wednesday, March 21.

This full colour 24-page lift-out features photographs of our local kindergarten classes.

Perfect for everyone from parents, grandparents and relatives, with nearly 100 local schools involved, it will be a great memento to keep of your little one's first year of school.

Make sure you pick up the Northern Star on March 21 so you don't miss out on your copy.