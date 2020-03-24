Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

News premium_icon MY FIRST YEAR 2020: 136 photos of the region's cutest...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: The Northern Star Club

Sport premium_icon PHOTOS: Why we love to parkrun at Casino

Community The Oaks opening

News

News premium_icon Meet the Northern Rivers school captains

News premium_icon GALLERY: 78 of the cutest dogs on the Northern...

News

News Fun streams into Bonalbo Memorial Hall

Community ‘No more’ to family violence

News

News premium_icon IN PICS: Heavy rain submerges cars, floods Lismore...

Flooding in Lismore.

Weather premium_icon PHOTOS: Heavy rain, flash flooding lashes Northern...

Lifesaving

Lifesaving premium_icon FIRST LOOK: Athletes to go the distance at Iron X...

News

News premium_icon BONES FIND: Inside the crime scene on Pioneer...

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Youth festival draws big crowds

Cricket

Cricket premium_icon 65 PHOTOS: Junior cricketers show grit...

Pets & Animals

Pets & Animals premium_icon Stressful Monday? Here's photos of dogs going for...

Sport premium_icon Strong start for Thunder at Ballina cricket...

News

News premium_icon 54 PHOTOS: Hot days but cool music at Falls...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: 80s fashions are cool again at Falls...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: The party has started at Falls Festival Byron...

People and Places

People and Places premium_icon RODEO ACTION: All the pics from Maclean Rodeo

News

News premium_icon INCREDIBLE PICS: Our photographer's best images of...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Fun for everyone at Ballina's Boxing Day...

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Poolside at the water polo championships

Environment

Environment premium_icon IN PICTURES: Refilling water bombers at Bundy airport...

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Kids tell Santa their secrets at Casino...

News

MY FIRST YEAR 2020: 136 photos of the region's cutest kids

by
24th Mar 2020 9:00 AM

premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR the first time in its long history, the most popular photos of the year - My First Year, are available as a sneak peek online now before the feature in print on Wednesday.

From across the Northern Rivers we've got all the Preps of 2020 covered - their first uniform, their first school bag, their first pair of shiny little shoes.

Schools and teachers worked extremely hard to ensure their kindy kids made the feature, and their hard work has paid off with more than 130 pictures of the most adorable kids on the Northern Rivers.

Now there is just one sleep to go, with My First Year 2020 hitting the streets tomorrow, Wednesday, March 25.

We'll be printing extra copies of the paper for the day, as many parents like to get copies for grandparents and as a memento to dig out for 18th and 21st birthday parties and it's all FREE with your Northern Star this Wednesday.

Don't miss out. Contact your nearest newsagent who will be more than happy to make sure you get your copy.

Also, for the first time this year, each school is featured in the gallery above so you can show relatives who live out of the region your pride and joy.

Reserve your copy of My First Year today!

It's FREE with your Northern Star on Wednesday March 25.

myfirstyear2020 northern rivers school
Lismore Northern Star