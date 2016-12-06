36°
My Christmas wish for the Northern Rivers

David Kirkpatrick
| 6th Dec 2016 12:15 PM

IT has become a little tradition for me, within the confines of this column, to come up with a Christmas wish list for the Northern Rivers.

So if Santa has some extra room in his sack, here are some things we could really use around here:

First off, how about some government of some persuasion stump up the remaining cash so the Southern Cross LADS can finally building their driver education centre in Lismore.

We've started a media campaign to gather support behind this worthwhile project and it would be nice to see it up and running by the end of 2017.

This may be wishful thinking, but that's what you do at Christmas.

In Ballina, I think an ocean pool is a worthwhile thing to consider, especially since it has been so 'sharky' for so long. The idea of a safe, secure facility with fresh ocean sea water washing it clean every day just appeals to me.

I think this would only add to Ballina's charm.

Events like Eat the Street in Lismore and Beef Week in Casino should be given status as events of state importance and be promoted as widely as possible.

If they have heaps of bus tours for the Jacaranda Festival in Grafton from around the state, then I don't see why not for the two others mentioned above.

Last, but not least, let's build the first sections of the Casino to Murwillumbah rail trail next year.

The idea of cycling between Casino and Lismore really appeals to me and could be a pilot section to see if this venture takes off.

Topics:  christmas opinion

Local Partners

Ricky Gervais: There's 'no point' marrying Jane Fallon

RICKY Gervais "doesn't see the point" in marrying Jane Fallon.

Hacksaw Ridge wins big in first round of AACTA Awards

Luke Bracey and Andrew Garfield in a scene from the movie Hacksaw Ridge.

THE major awards will be handed out on Wednesday night.

