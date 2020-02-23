‘My boyfriend won’t have sex with me’

Welcome to Relationship Rehab, news.com.au's weekly column solving all your romantic problems, no holds barred.

This week, our resident expert Isiah McKimmie tackles whether it's worth trying to rekindle romance with an ex despite mismatched sex drives and if office flirting can be just harmless fun.

HE NEVER WANTED TO HAVE SEX - SHOULD I TRY AND REKINDLE THINGS?

QUESTION: So l was dating a guy for 12 months and in the last six months he never wanted to have sex. When I wanted to, he always made excuses and has not long called it quits in our relationship. What is going on here? Is it worth trying to salvage things?

A NSWER: I'm going to be honest: It doesn't sound like it's worth 'salvaging' - or that it's even possible to.

There may well be good reasons why he's lost his desire, but six months into a relationship is very early for this to fade.

When someone is giving us 'mixed signals', they're actually giving us a very clear signal: It's time to move on. Beyond this, what I'm hearing is that your ex has actually been clear that he's ending this.

Look forward, not back on this one.

You deserve a relationship that is far more loving, connected and committed than this.

The couple haven’t been intimate in a year. Picture: iStock.

HELP! I CAN'T STOP FLIRTING WITH MY COLLEAGUE

QUESTION: I can't stop flirting with my new colleague, even though I'm technically his boss and could be disciplined if anything actually happened between us. I just seem to lose my mind when he's around!

ANSWER: I'm going to say that a bit of harmless flirting is perfectly okay. It can brighten both your workdays and add a bit of extra enthusiasm to your work.

Just be clear on whether or not you want anything to actually happen.

Be aware that when there's a strong, fiery connection like this, it isn't necessarily the basis for a great relationship. Relationships that start strong and fiery often end that way too. At least in my experience.

Keep it to harmless fun.

What do you do if you can’t stop flirting with a colleague? Picture: iStock.