Muster superstar's long lost cousins hoping for a reunion

THEY'VE been away but now they're back, and former locals Bob and Lynette Geard are hoping to run into some special relatives at this year's Gympie Music Muster.

The now Baralaba residents, who still have children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in town, have returned to the Gympie Muster after a two-year absence - and a chance meeting with their cousins, superstar brother-sister duo Lee and Tania Kernaghan, sits atop their festival wish list.

MUSTER READY: Lachlan and Connar McLennan with grandmother Lynette Geard and puppy Skip. Renee Albrecht

"We'd really love to meet them, I haven't seen them for ages," Mrs Geard said.

"We're looking forward to seeing them up on stage anyway, we love their music."

"The trouble with Lee is that he doesn't stay long - he comes here and does his concert and then he flies off in a helicopter," Mr Geard added.

"We've come to quite a few Musters in the past but we've missed out on the last two. We're back this year for the first time in three years."

Tania Kernaghan rocks the Muster main stage from 3.30pm to 4.30pm today, with festival headliner Lee following at 8.30pm.

"We were going to go out to the Big Red Bash at Birdsville last year but it rained so we didn't go, we're glad to be back here."