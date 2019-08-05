Mustangs boosted with victory

THE Murwillumbah Mustangs secured the confidence-boosting win they needed in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League last weekend.

Going up against Byron Bay, one of the in-form teams in the competition, the Mustangs put on an attacking performance worthy of finishing in the top two.

The 42-32 win at Red Devil Park in Byron Bay puts the Mustangs within touching distance of securing second spot on the premiership table.

Coach Nathan Jordan said he was very pleased with his team's performance, bouncing back from a tough loss in the previous round.

"We just came with a bit more enthusiasm than the week before,” Jordan said.

"A few silly errors allowed them to get back into the game and when a team gets a roll-on they are hard to stop.

"But we have done it a few times this season where we have come home strong in games and it is a bit of a trait.

"We didn't panic and we stuck to the game plan.”

The Mustangs can wrap-up second spot on the ladder in the final round of the season when they face Mullumbimby next week.

Securing second spot will earn the Mustangs a home semi-final in the first week of the finals against the team that finishes third, with the winner facing Ballina for the first spot in the grand final.

Byron Bay have not secured their spot in the semi finals yet, however, they would only be knocked out through for-and-against. They can secure a finals berth with a win or draw over Ballina.