'Must-have' Filipino feast being served at historic hall

TASTE OF THE PHILIPPINES: Erra Powell (front) proudly wears a dress similar to the flag of The Philippines with (back, from left) Rhodora Doolan, Stella Reakes and Jonalyn Jinson helping promote a cultural feast to be held at the Newrybar Hall tonight.

TASTE OF THE PHILIPPINES: Erra Powell (front) proudly wears a dress similar to the flag of The Philippines with (back, from left) Rhodora Doolan, Stella Reakes and Jonalyn Jinson helping promote a cultural feast to be held at the Newrybar Hall tonight. Graham Broadhead

A CULTURAL feast will be held at the historic Newrybar Hall tonight, Friday, July 12.

The hall committee, in conjunction with the Northern Rivers Filipino Community Organisation, is holding a Taste of the Philippines night to raise money for the upkeep of the historic hall.

Stella Reakes, a Newrybar resident who is on the Filipino community organisation committee, said diners will be able to choose two traditional dishes from a selection of four, all served with rice.

But she said the "must-have dish" was "litson", which is pig cooked on a spit, but with particular flavours of The Philippines.

Other dishes to be served up include pork and chicken adobo.

And after dinner, the karaoke machine will be at full tilt.

Katrina Porteus, from the hall committee, said this event was part of a series of social events held at the hall, which was built in 1899.

There is a monthly wood-fired pizza night, with the next one on July 19.

And the hall has two major fundraisers each year, with a Singapore Sling-inspired cocktail night to be held on August 24 and the hall's 120th birthday party to be held in November.

"This year the hall is undergoing a lot of improvements including painting of the exterior, a refurbishment of the toilets, garden seating and the installation of a AV system that will allow us to run movie nights," Ms Porteus said.

Tickets to the Taste of The Philippines event cost $20 and are available at the door from 5.30pm.