READY TO GO: Northern Rivers' Muslim community gathers for Iftar during the month of Ramadan. Huda, Hiba, Mana Hil, Rida, Reem and Abdul Rahman.
Community

Muslim community mark traditional Ramadan period

30th May 2019 2:00 PM
Subscriber only

SOUTHERN Cross Muslim students along with the local Muslim community invited community groups to come and join them for Iftar last Friday.

Muslims are currently observing Ramadan, a month-long period of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Qur'an to Muhammad. The gathering took place on the campus of SCU, which involved a call to prayer before the breaking of the fast with a shared meal, called Iftar, at sunset.

The colourful and serene event included a small video presentation showing the Muslim community's involvement in region before the president of the Northern Rivers Muslim Association led the men in prayer.

Representatives from Country Women's Association and university were present, as were members from the peace group Remembering and Healing.

During Ramadan, practising adult Muslims fast from dawn to dusk and make an extra effort in prayer and charity. Thisdiscipline is supposed to align them more closely to God by controlling the most basic desires. It marks the month in which the angel Gabriel (the same angel who visited Mary in the Gospels) appeared to Muhammad with the message to change the world forever

Lismore Northern Star

