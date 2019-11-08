Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SOUTHERN MUSIC: Bo Jenkins will perform at the Stanthorpe RSL. Photo Contributed
SOUTHERN MUSIC: Bo Jenkins will perform at the Stanthorpe RSL. Photo Contributed Contributed
Whats On

Musician's emotional gig for daughter after 'horrific' crash

Javier Encalada
by
8th Nov 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AMERICAN artist Bo Jenkins is playing one of the most important gigs of his life this weekend, a benefit fundraiser for his own daughter Danielle.

Danielle Jenkins was involved in a car crash outside Melbourne last March, aged 25, and was in hospital for seven months until being released last week.

Her mother Vanda said the family, now based in Victoria, used to live in northern NSW, but had rallied around Danielle.

"Dani was on a coma, and then was in hospital all this time," she said.

"She is now a quadriplegic, so she can't do anything for herself, a pretty horrific situation, specially for a young girl," she said.

Originally from Arkansas, USA, Bo Jenkins is a soul, blues and rock artist who fell in love with Vanda and with Australia, and formed a family in the country, living between Victoria and South East Queensland for the last couple of decades.

"He has played so many gigs in Ballina, Lismore which means that Bo has a considerable number of fans and friends in that area," Vanda said.

The fundraiser will offer free music entertainment as well as raffles, lucky door prizes and an auction.

At the Shaw's Bay Hotel, 3 Brighton St, East Ballina, this Saturday from 2pm.

ballina bo jenkins northern rivers entertainment whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EMERGENCY: Residents told to 'seek shelter' from bushfire

        EMERGENCY: Residents told to 'seek shelter' from bushfire

        News FIREFIGHTERS have warned that conditions are worsening and the bushfire is out of control.

        Are tiny homes the answer to the region's housing crisis?

        premium_icon Are tiny homes the answer to the region's housing crisis?

        Business Introducing Northern Rivers Tiny Homes

        • 8th Nov 2019 12:00 PM
        New camp tailor made for autistic kids

        premium_icon New camp tailor made for autistic kids

        News Fun for the kids, and a well-deserved break for mum and dad

        • 8th Nov 2019 12:00 PM
        'I'm going to kill you': Man arrested over assault

        premium_icon 'I'm going to kill you': Man arrested over assault

        Crime The Casino man is expected to face court today

        • 8th Nov 2019 11:17 AM