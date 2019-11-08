Musician's emotional gig for daughter after 'horrific' crash

AMERICAN artist Bo Jenkins is playing one of the most important gigs of his life this weekend, a benefit fundraiser for his own daughter Danielle.

Danielle Jenkins was involved in a car crash outside Melbourne last March, aged 25, and was in hospital for seven months until being released last week.

Her mother Vanda said the family, now based in Victoria, used to live in northern NSW, but had rallied around Danielle.

"Dani was on a coma, and then was in hospital all this time," she said.

"She is now a quadriplegic, so she can't do anything for herself, a pretty horrific situation, specially for a young girl," she said.

Originally from Arkansas, USA, Bo Jenkins is a soul, blues and rock artist who fell in love with Vanda and with Australia, and formed a family in the country, living between Victoria and South East Queensland for the last couple of decades.

"He has played so many gigs in Ballina, Lismore which means that Bo has a considerable number of fans and friends in that area," Vanda said.

The fundraiser will offer free music entertainment as well as raffles, lucky door prizes and an auction.

At the Shaw's Bay Hotel, 3 Brighton St, East Ballina, this Saturday from 2pm.