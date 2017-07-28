24°
Bandmate of 83 years, 'Squizzy', mourned by Salvos

Marc Stapelberg
| 28th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
MUSICAL LEGACY: Harold Taylor, pictured with the loves of his life, his wife Pearl and his coronet.
MUSICAL LEGACY: Harold Taylor, pictured with the loves of his life, his wife Pearl and his coronet.

HAROLD Neville Taylor, or Squizzy as he was affectionately known, passed away recently bringing to a close one of Australia's longest running memberships in the Salvation Army Band.

The Lismore local joined the Salvation Army Band when he was 12 years old after hearing them at an open-air meeting and thus starting an 83-year musical journey with his beloved church.

In many ways the Salvation Army Band gave Harold an outlet for the traditional values he held so dear including church, family, community and generosity.

Fellow band member Kevin Elsley said Harold was able to create a rich, smooth melodious tone with his cornet - also known as a trumpet.

Mr Elsley said Harold loved to play the top Soprano and was able to reach both high and low notes.

Harold first went to school in Lismore when he was seven, but left at the age of 14 to start a painting apprenticeship.

Living through the depression he was able to help the family, including four brothers and three sisters, by taking on a job washing dishes at the pie cart for one and three pence.

World War II meant he went to military training for three months although he was initially too young to enlist.

Every Anzac Day, Harold could be seen travelling the region playing at services from Evans Head to Lismore. and paying tribute to the fallen soldiers with his bugle.

Mr Elsley said Harold was extremely generous with his time - helping to start the St John's Woodlawn College band, the Lismore City Brass band, for which he was the band master for 15 years, the Casino Brass band and the Evans Head Brass band which he was band master of for 13 years.

Harold's passion for music was nearly thwarted 20 years ago when he had the first of two strokes.

"He was stubborn and determined," Mr Elsley said.

"He taught himself how to play again."

Relatives and friends are invited to a service on Monday July 31 at the Salvation Army Citadel at 2.30pm.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  anzac cornet northern rivers music salvation army band

