MUSICIAN: Australian singer, songwriter and guitar virtuoso Daniel Champagne.
Whats On

Musical snapshot from Daniel Champagne

Javier Encalada
by
28th Jun 2018 3:30 PM

THE story goes that young Australian singer, songwriter and guitar virtuoso Daniel Champagne first picked up his instrument of choice as a five-year-old, following in the footsteps of a musical father.

He began writing songs at 12, training classically throughout his teens and performing solo wherever he could, honing his craft and developing what would become the dynamite live show he is renowned for today.

At 18 he left school, turned professional and hit the road.

Recently described as "the finest guitar player of his generation" the young Australian-born and Nashville-based artist spent his late teens and early 20s touring the world with the likes of Ani DiFranco, John Butler, INXS, and Rodrigo y Gabriela.

The next five years was spent traversing North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, New Zealand and Australia playing festivals such as Belgium's Labadoux Festival Woodford, Falls Festival, and Bluesfest.

His latest release Fault Lines is available now and also the album Snapshot, a mix tape of location recordings captured live over three days in early January on the far south coast of NSW.

Champagne has written, produced and independently released two previous EPs, Gypsy Moon 1 and 2, his first full album Pint of Mystery, My Own Design, Wide Eyes and Open, Real Live and The Heartland Hurricanes.

    Local Partners