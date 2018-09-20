Music, theatre: Dozens of gigs for you to enjoy
Today
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Ino Pio + Brady Hudgson 8pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Jill Bilcock: Dancing the Invisible 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Street Level presents Goosebumpz + Super Glue 7pm
- Byron Bay Golf Club: Trivia 7pm
- Byron Farmers Market, Byron Bay: Jesse Morris 8am
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
- Lismore Turf Club: VIP Marquee - Luke Collings 1pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: The Cath Simes Band 6pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Slim Pickens 7pm
- Rous Hotel, Lismore: Lismore Cup Night Pink Zinc 6pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Jock Barnes 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Amber Rose Kourakis 7pm & 8.45pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Chef de Party + Friends 9pm
Tomorrow
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Piano Bar Brian Pamphilon 4pm; Boardwalk Lounge James Palmer 6.30pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Jamie Ashforth 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Pink Zinc Duo 5pm; La Boum 9pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Gritty Blues Machine 7.30pm
- Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: The Shakti Women in Concert 7pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Jeff Massey 8.30pm
- Coraki Hotel: Northern Sounds Karaoke 8pm
- Exchange Hotel, Kyogle: Jabiru 8pm
- La Vida Bar & Restaurant, Lismore: Friday Cellar Sessions with Laura Nobel 7pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Pink Zinc 10pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Cypher Session 2.20pm; Dinner Under the Stars with Ryan Martin John 7pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Daneel and the Feel 7pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Massive 9.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Pink Zinc 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Occa Rock 8.30pm
- The Channon Butter Factory Tavern: Vocal Party Karaoke 7.30pm
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Ben Jansz 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Upstairs DJ Kyle Walker 9pm; Manoa 9.30pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Laurel Laxxes 7pm & 8.45pm
- Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Rob Rhodes 6.30pm
- Woodburn Evans Head RSL: Surf Report 8pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Adam Harpaz 9pm
Saturday, September 22
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Coastal Beats DJs 9.30pm
- Ballina RSL Club: First Floor Michael Jackson The Legacy Tour 8pm; Boardwalk Richie Wilson 6.30pm
- Ballina RSL Bowling Club Leigh James 6pm
- ‹ Bangalow Hotel: Steven Lovelight 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: DJ Reiflex 5pm; Rhythm & Cutloose 9pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Fourplay String Quartet 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Carmada Plus Guests 6pm
- Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: The Shakti - Dance, Women in Concert 7pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Wear The Fox Hat 8.30pm
- Civic Hotel, Lismore: Dan Doon Rocks 7pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: The Rochelle Lees Band 9.30pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Azrai and Friends 12.30pm; Auditorium Battle of the Bands Finals 6pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Thorazoo and Friends 7pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 9.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Bayside Beats 7.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Dan Hannaford 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Upstairs Local DJs 9pm; James Scott 9.30pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Open Mic. Night 6pm
- Westower Tavern, Ballina: Stewart Fairhurst 6.30pm
- Woodburn Evans Head RSL: Vanessa and Highway, The Little Ripper Band 2pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Nery 9pm
Sunday, September 23
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Epic 4.30pm; DJ Fonzaius 8pm
- Billinudgel Hotel: Live Sessions Animal Ventura 3pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Emma Pask Live with Jazz Trio 4pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Byron Groove Lounge - Freestyle Jam 4pm
- Byron Bay Golf Club: Greg Lyon and the Hip Operation 1pm
- Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Ranger to Ranger Documentary Premier 5.15pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Social Sunday with Undercover 5pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge, Check 2 11am
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sonic Bliss 10am; Howling Yowies 12.30pm
- Seven Mile, Lennox Head: Tahlia Matheson 3pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Hotdog 1pm; DJ James Browne 5pm
- Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Sadie & Jay Noon
- The Channon Butterfactory Tavern: The Channon Open Mic 3pm
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sunday Morning Bliss with Sonic Bliss and Trypswitch 10am
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Matt Armitage 5pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJ's Eva J & DJ Dangerous Cobra lunch-late
- Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke midday, Rob Saric 5pm
- Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Sessions 1pm
Monday, September 24
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae Night 8.30pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: The Picture House Choir 9.30am
- Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Byron Bay High School -Year 12 Performing Arts Showcase 7pm
- Mullumbimby Ex-Services Club: 90's Uke Night 6.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Reggae After Party 9pm
Tuesday, September 25
- Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Ben Walsh 8pm
- Byron Gym, Byron Bay: No Lights No Lycra 6.45pm
- Hanging Rock Hall, Wadeville: Hooked On Swing Dance Lessons 7pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
- The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday with Jamie L, SLHTTE, 4 Eyes 9pm
Wednesday, September 26
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: The Great Trivia Challenge 7pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle - Spring Dance 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: The Dirty Channel 8pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night with Harry Nichols
- Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live local talent 7.30pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Monkey and the Fish Trio 7pm
- Lismore Golf Club: Hooked On Dance Swing Lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Felix (Bris) 9pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm