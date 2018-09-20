Menu
TUNES: JASON Ayala Spare is a singer-songwriter who recently moved from Sydney to Casino after more than a decade in the city. The artist, who grew up in Ballina and Lennox Head, moved to the area with his family and is now a music teacher at Casino High. Ayala's covers show includes his speciality: covers of 1990s hits. At his Casino show he will throw in some country tunes like Johnny Cash songs and maybe some well-known Australian country songs to suit the venue. Big 1970s pop and rock anthems are also part of his wide pool of songs, which he will mix up to get the crowds entertained and singing along. At Casino RSM, 162 Canterbury St, Casino, this Saturday2 from 7.30pm. Free event.
Whats On

Music, theatre: Dozens of gigs for you to enjoy

Javier Encalada
by
20th Sep 2018 12:00 PM
Today

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Ino Pio + Brady Hudgson 8pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Jill Bilcock: Dancing the Invisible 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Street Level presents Goosebumpz + Super Glue 7pm
  • Byron Bay Golf Club: Trivia 7pm
  • Byron Farmers Market, Byron Bay: Jesse Morris 8am
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
  • Lismore Turf Club: VIP Marquee - Luke Collings 1pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: The Cath Simes Band 6pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Slim Pickens 7pm
  • Rous Hotel, Lismore: Lismore Cup Night Pink Zinc 6pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Jock Barnes 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Amber Rose Kourakis 7pm & 8.45pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Chef de Party + Friends 9pm

Tomorrow

  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Piano Bar Brian Pamphilon 4pm; Boardwalk Lounge James Palmer 6.30pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Jamie Ashforth 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Pink Zinc Duo 5pm; La Boum 9pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Gritty Blues Machine 7.30pm
  • Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: The Shakti Women in Concert 7pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Jeff Massey 8.30pm
  • Coraki Hotel: Northern Sounds Karaoke 8pm
  • Exchange Hotel, Kyogle: Jabiru 8pm
  • La Vida Bar & Restaurant, Lismore: Friday Cellar Sessions with Laura Nobel 7pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Pink Zinc 10pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Cypher Session 2.20pm; Dinner Under the Stars with Ryan Martin John 7pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Daneel and the Feel 7pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Massive 9.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Pink Zinc 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Occa Rock 8.30pm
  • The Channon Butter Factory Tavern: Vocal Party Karaoke 7.30pm
  • The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Ben Jansz 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Upstairs DJ Kyle Walker 9pm; Manoa 9.30pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Laurel Laxxes 7pm & 8.45pm
  • Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Rob Rhodes 6.30pm
  • Woodburn Evans Head RSL: Surf Report 8pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Adam Harpaz 9pm

Saturday, September 22

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Coastal Beats DJs 9.30pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: First Floor Michael Jackson The Legacy Tour 8pm; Boardwalk Richie Wilson 6.30pm
  • Ballina RSL Bowling Club Leigh James 6pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Steven Lovelight 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: DJ Reiflex 5pm; Rhythm & Cutloose 9pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Fourplay String Quartet 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Carmada Plus Guests 6pm
  • Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: The Shakti - Dance, Women in Concert 7pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Wear The Fox Hat 8.30pm
  • Civic Hotel, Lismore: Dan Doon Rocks 7pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: The Rochelle Lees Band 9.30pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Azrai and Friends 12.30pm; Auditorium Battle of the Bands Finals 6pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Thorazoo and Friends 7pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 9.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Bayside Beats 7.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Dan Hannaford 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Upstairs Local DJs 9pm; James Scott 9.30pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Open Mic. Night 6pm
  • Westower Tavern, Ballina: Stewart Fairhurst 6.30pm
  • Woodburn Evans Head RSL: Vanessa and Highway, The Little Ripper Band 2pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Nery 9pm

Sunday, September 23

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Epic 4.30pm; DJ Fonzaius 8pm
  • Billinudgel Hotel: Live Sessions Animal Ventura 3pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Emma Pask Live with Jazz Trio 4pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Byron Groove Lounge - Freestyle Jam 4pm
  • Byron Bay Golf Club: Greg Lyon and the Hip Operation 1pm
  • Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Ranger to Ranger Documentary Premier 5.15pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Social Sunday with Undercover 5pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge, Check 2 11am
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sonic Bliss 10am; Howling Yowies 12.30pm
  • Seven Mile, Lennox Head: Tahlia Matheson 3pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Hotdog 1pm; DJ James Browne 5pm
  • Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Sadie & Jay Noon
  • The Channon Butterfactory Tavern: The Channon Open Mic 3pm
  • The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
  • The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sunday Morning Bliss with Sonic Bliss and Trypswitch 10am
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Matt Armitage 5pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJ's Eva J & DJ Dangerous Cobra lunch-late
  • Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke midday, Rob Saric 5pm
  • Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Sessions 1pm

Monday, September 24

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae Night 8.30pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: The Picture House Choir 9.30am
  • Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Byron Bay High School -Year 12 Performing Arts Showcase 7pm
  • Mullumbimby Ex-Services Club: 90's Uke Night 6.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Reggae After Party 9pm

Tuesday, September 25

  • Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Ben Walsh 8pm
  • Byron Gym, Byron Bay: No Lights No Lycra 6.45pm
  • Hanging Rock Hall, Wadeville: Hooked On Swing Dance Lessons 7pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
  • The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday with Jamie L, SLHTTE, 4 Eyes 9pm

Wednesday, September 26

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: The Great Trivia Challenge 7pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle - Spring Dance 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: The Dirty Channel 8pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night with Harry Nichols
  • Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live local talent 7.30pm
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Monkey and the Fish Trio 7pm
  • Lismore Golf Club: Hooked On Dance Swing Lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Felix (Bris) 9pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm　　　　　　

ballina byron bay casino gig guide kyogle lismore whatson
