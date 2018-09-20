Music, theatre: Dozens of gigs for you to enjoy

TUNES: JASON Ayala Spare is a singer-songwriter who recently moved from Sydney to Casino after more than a decade in the city. The artist, who grew up in Ballina and Lennox Head, moved to the area with his family and is now a music teacher at Casino High. Ayala's covers show includes his speciality: covers of 1990s hits. At his Casino show he will throw in some country tunes like Johnny Cash songs and maybe some well-known Australian country songs to suit the venue. Big 1970s pop and rock anthems are also part of his wide pool of songs, which he will mix up to get the crowds entertained and singing along. At Casino RSM, 162 Canterbury St, Casino, this Saturday2 from 7.30pm. Free event. Julian Pennisi