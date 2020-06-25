Music special filmed at rustic shed to stream this weekend

NORTHERN Rivers resident and Australian music star Tex Perkins will offer an online music special this weekend from his Byron rustic shed.

Recorded from his property in the Byron Shire, The Show is a series of filmed musical performances with a bar, casual verbal intercourse, lights, cameras and not one, but two smoke machines!

No need to line up for drinks, no need to worry about the people in front of you talking about the weekend footy scores while you are trying to listen.

Just log in, turn the amplifier up, grab a drink of choice, kick your shoes off, put your feet up and let Tex Perkins and his friends entertain you.

He has been a guest with acts like Glory B, The Tendons, The Sixth Floor, The Re-Mains and Mechanical Egg with Lenny Bastiaans & Loius Biddett.

Mr Perkins said what began as a last resort has turned into yet another thrilling creative adventure for him.

“Well, we’re still here. Still out here in the sticks. Still isolated. Still kickin’ and still makin’ it up as we go along!” he said.

“Despite the grim reasons for its creation, I’ve really enjoyed not only filming and recording my music with various special guest musicians, but also having the opportunity to showcase their talents to a wider audience.

“I’ve also loved seeing my close friends, neighbours and family transform themselves into a multifaceted creative unit.

“I ain’t doing this alone, believe me.”

Filmed in the warm rustic shed on the Perkin’s family property, The Show will feature Byron local Christian Pyle.

Mr Pyle is a producer (William Creighton, Headland, Acre and more), artist, multi-instrumentalist and composer.

Byron Shire resident and Australian music star Tex Perkins.

Tickets on sale now from Oztix – The SHOW must go on.

A link to the stream of The SHOW will be emailed to all Ticket holders before the show starts.

Your link will allow you to watch the show anytime.

Tickets for The Show will still be available for 48 hours after the premiere of the performance.

• Live Streaming Worldwide this Sunday, June 28, from 6pm.