Music site wants 100 events a year, residents unhappy

COMMUNITY CONCERN: The Tyagarah community is objecting the proposal that small events with "amplified music” to be held at Bluesfest's Tyagarah site on 100 days a year, if an application is approved by Byron Shire Council Marc Stapelberg

SMALL events with "amplified music" could be held at Bluesfest's Tyagarah site on 100 days a year, if an application is approved by Byron Shire Council.

Newton Denny Chapelle, on behalf of East Coast Blues & Roots Music Festival, has applied to the council to modify the development consent for the site, and the DA is currently on public exhibition.

Currently, the landowners can only have amplified music at small events - such as weddings and launches - on 10 days of the year, but they said that condition "overly restricts" the use of the site.

"The proposal seeks to increase the ability to provide amplified music for small events to the prescribed 100 days," the town planners' report states.

Under the existing approval, small-scale event can host up to 2000 people.

If approved, amplified music would be allowed from 10am until midnight up to 40 decibels (DBA).

The DA also seeks to boost approved crowd numbers at Bluesfest, from 25,000 to 30,000 patrons.

That is a 20 per cent increase in numbers for Bluesfest, and would result in an extra 1300 cars a day, according to the town planner's report.

But the move has angered nearby residents, with members of the Tyagarah Community Association Inc lodging a council submission objecting the new proposal and the further request to remove any trial period of these events.

"It's ridiculous, the community is unanimously concerned," committee member Kath Morgan said.

"The main concern is there would be no restriction to what kinds of events would be held and how often if this modification is approved. 100 more events translates to one event potentially every weekend with amplified music.

"The example in the report of an amplified event being a wedding or launch would be events of a couple of 100 people whereas up to 2000 implies much larger events such as music concerts and again we have no detail about the type of amplified events proposed.

"We already have to put up with the inconvenience of Bluesfest and that's fine... we thought we'd come to some sort of an agreement there and then it keeps getting extended and now this."

She demanded an explanation from the council of why the new DA had even gone ahead.

"No one knows what's going on and council aren't giving us any answers," she said.

"We'd really like council to separate the small and large events out of the DA and just consider the increase in patron numbers, which we are not objecting too."

Ms Morgan said the association objected to the trial period for small performance events be abandoned in the new DA.

"There has been no monitoring of small events undertaken," she said.

"We also feel there should be a member of our association included on the the Bluesfest Regulatory Working group during the trial period, given the important impacts of the trial phase to the local community. We have applied for this."

Traffic management and impacts of noise pollution and the environment, specifically the koalas using the koala corridor near the festival site were also of significant concern to residents.

"We are very concerned the issue of noise was not mentioned in the new DA report and the noise consultants were not asked to give any consideration to the impact of 100 days of amplified music," she said.

"This music will travel extensively through the community on quiet, humid nights when people are trying to sit outside with friends for weekend dinners, interfering with any ability to relax and socialise.

"This is a significant issue and the reason why six small events were to be trialled."

She urged Tyagarah residents to send their own submissions to submissions@byron.nsw.gov.au by 4pm, November 13.

An East Coast Blues & Roots Music Festival spokeswoman said they would not be able to provide a response by The Northern Star's deadline.