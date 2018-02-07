Music rather than a funeral for Simon Cieslak

SONGS for Simon is an evening of music and celebration for a man loved by his community.

In December last year, Simon Cieslak was killed in a car accident on the Lismore-Kyogle Rd and instead of a funeral, his family and friends are celebrating in a way he would have loved.

The Kyogle Acoustic Music Society will host the evening with musicians, both amateur and professional, performing songs from some of Simon's favourite artists.

Mr Cieslak loved indigenous Australian music, and also country, folk and reggae. His favourite artists included Dr G, Archie Roach, Pilgram Brothers, Troy Cassar-Daley, John Williamson, Travelling Wilburys, Johnny Cash and Bob Marley. Simon's son John Cieslak will perform with Brotherhood of the Blues.

Tony Baron has re-written I've Been Everywhere, Man to include localised places. Originally written by Australian country singer Geoff Mack in 1959, Baron will perform his version on the night (see lyrics on the right).

"I set about restructuring the song to include locales within the Kyogle LGA - so everything but Woodenbong were shown the door," Baron said.

"When the Songs For Simon event arose, I consulted maps and visited Kyogle's Tourist Information Visitors Centre to finish my version of the song."

NEW LYRICS: Tony Baron busking in 2016. Hilton Fatt

Also performing on the night is Andrew Johnston, Brett Hamlyn, Colin Graham, The Howlin' Yowies, Ilona Harker, Jessica McElroy, Joe Landers, Maggie May, Odette Nettleton, Paul Connelly, Rohan Langford, Thor Phillips, Wiangaree Public School and Watling & Bates

Community members and friends are encouraged to present spoken word tributes or poetry, and a photographic slideshow curated by Mr Cieslak's family will be displayed throughout the evening.

Visual artists are invited to contribute an artwork for an impromptu exhibition in tribute to Mr Cieslak.

Entry by donation will support the work of REDinc and Brotherhood of the Blues.

An archival video will be made during the evening by filmmakers including veteran television and film director Ron Way.