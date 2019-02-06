Music project aims to help stop violence, support women

SINGING TOGETHER: A still from the video clip for the song Another Woman Gone.

AT least one Australian woman is killed every week due to domestic violence, and a new music project is about to be launched to support those trying to escape from violence.

A group of Northern Rivers musicians have recorded Another Woman Gone, a song and music video project that aims to raise awareness of violence against women and also raise money for crisis relief.

Project coordinator Ilona Harker said the idea was to send a powerful plea for help to address the consequences of violence in Australia.

"Too many women, young and old, are being killed," the musician said.

"It's time we all say 'enough' and work together to push for change."

The song is an adapted acapella version of Odetta's Another Man Done Gone and was recorded at Rocking Horse Studios in the Byron Shire, with two local choirs: Northern Rivers Folk Choir and Raise the Roof.

In conjunction with Mullum Music Festival, Harker invited Ash Constance (Rambling Ash) Aine Tyrrell, Cara Robinson (Hat Fitz and Cara) Kodi Twiner (Ladyslug), Sian Evans (Jayne Welch) to be part of the project

"With the help of film-maker Grace Holt we shot a music clip and then a whole bunch of Byron Bay locals stepped up honour the lives of the women who have been killed in Australia."

In 2018, 63 women were killed in Australia alone by their male partners or male perpetrators.

All proceeds from Another Woman Gone will be donated to services for women escaping domestic violence throughout Australia, supported by the Byron Shire Women's Resource Service.

"On International Women's Day, March 8, we will evenly distribute the funds to Women's escape funds in Australian States and Territories," Harker said