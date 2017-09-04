29°
Music power couple to headline Mullum Music Festival

Harry Angus and Emily Lubitz will be performing at the 10th anniversary of the Mullum Music Festival in November.
A NEW local music power couple will once again be a part of the Mullum Music Festival in November this year for its 10th anniversary.

Harry Angus and Emily Lubitz (Tinpan Orange) have become quite the veterans of the festival over the years, that they now even call Mullumbimby home.

Emily said they are especially excited to be a part of this year's line up now they are officially locals.

"It is going to be really lovely to play as a local, we're going to know lots more people in the audience,” Ms Lubitz said.

"It is going to be lovely to just roll down the hill from where we live and play a gig.”

This will be Harry's fourth year performing at the music festival, he said he keeps coming back because it is one of his favourites in Australia.

"It's like a perfect coffee blend,” Mr Angus said.

"There are always great acts, I think Mullum is one of the festivals in Australia where the performers are chosen with real integrity.

"You know they aren't just chosen because they are famous and they're going to sell heaps of tickets.

"It's always a real quality bill, you are likely to see someone you have never heard of before but who is really good.”

The couples favourite activity of the weekend is the Sunday parade as community and festival goers gather in the town centre to march down the main street playing instruments and singing.

"It is quite fun because usually there are some jazz bands and bands with lots of brass who end up marching in the parade, and then you have got kids from the local primary school,” Mr Angus said.

"It's awesome marching down the main street with half the town, half of them are professional musicians and half are just people with djembes (African drums), a kid with a recorder, a lady with a violin, whatever it is and it actually sounds quite good considering.”

The Mullum Music Festival is on November 16-19.

Tickets are on sale now, visit http://www.mullummusicfestival.com/db101_element_tickets_1.0.asp

