Music Muster brings out the music favourites

ON STAGE: The Linelockers are a roots rockabilly and honky-tonk trio from Lismore.

A DAY of entertainment and community enjoyment has been promised by organisers of the Days Machinery Music Muster 2018, an afternoon of Bluegrass and Country music featuring a barbecue and beer.

The music line up includes Mike's Minstrels, a local quartet consisting of vocal, guitars, mandolin and bass.

Jeff Gibson, the 2005 winner of the Australian Bush Balladeer Star Quest in Tamworth, is also one of the artists for the day.

He performs a variety of country songs from Australian and American artists.

Also on the list are Watling & Bates, a duo of songwriters from Unumgar who have just released a new album, Small Town, and perform songs in a simple old time style, with vocal harmonies backed by fiddle, banjo, and guitar.

The Linelockers will also be on stage, an authentic, grass-roots and high-energy band.

Their influences include artists such as Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, Charlie Feathers and Gene Vincent, along with honky tonk heros like Hank Williams and Ernset Tubb

Also on the bill are The Windara Workers.

There will be market stalls, a children's playground and maze, snacks and drinks.

Organisers are also hoping to include some line dancing and a display of classic cars.

A courtesy bus from Casino and Kyogle will be available upon request, to book call Windara on 6662 3800.