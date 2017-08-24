25°
Music in the air and talent everywhere

Alison Paterson
| 24th Aug 2017 11:21 AM
TALENT TIME: Members of the Rivers Indigenous Dance Ensemble gave a stunning performance at the opening of The Rivers Secondary College Rivers MADness evening of HSC music, art and drama.
TALENT TIME: Members of the Rivers Indigenous Dance Ensemble gave a stunning performance at the opening of The Rivers Secondary College Rivers MADness evening of HSC music, art and drama.

MUSIC was in the air and talent was everywhere as some of the Northern Rivers best and brightest students showcased their performance skills in a vibrant concert at Lismore City Hall.

The 3rd annual Rivers MADness which was billed as an evening of HSC music, art and drama more than lived up to its name, as the students displayed an astonishing range of diverse talents which had the audience applauding loudly.

The evening commenced with delicious canapes beautifully cooked up and served by the Kadina High School catering crew, who also provided amazing and tantalising desserts at interval.

There was an art show which showcased some of the HSC paintings, drawing and photography.

Aunty Irene Harrington gave a Welcome to Country address which was followed by a moving performance by The Rivers Aboriginal Dance Ensemble.

There followed 20 excellent performances which covered a variety of musical and dramatic acts which had the audience of friends, family, teachers and supporters cheering,

Rivers Secondary College executive principal Greg Smith spoke about his pride in all the students involved in the event.

"It's important to give all students access to the creative and performing arts,” he said.

"In my teaching career of 39 years I have never come across such a supportive environment for students as I have at the Rivers Secondary College.”

Rivers Kadina High Campus music and entertainment teacher, Virginia Johnstone said the support of staff was exceptional.

Ms Johnstone said the hard work by drama teachers Daniel Sassi and Dimity McKinlay, music teachers Anthony Mitchell and Brett Osterhage and visual arts teachers Kye Underhill, Rosey McLean, Ros Myles and Rebecca Simpson, had been critical to the Rivers MADNess success.

She said they were really proud of the huge amount of preparation, passion, energy and commitment the students had made for the event.

"I thought it was a fantastic event, the students had a wonderful time and showcased their fantastic talents across the spectrum of music, arts and photography,” she said.

"These events give the staff and students of RSC to work together in a college capacity to put on these events.”

Ms Johnstone said it was also a landmark event for students interested in lighting and sound opportunities.

"For the first time a VET entertainment in Year 11 was able to work with the NORPA technicians to get some industry experience,” she said.

"I also want to thank people for their generous donations as we made $320 which will go to years staging next year's event.”

The event also involved staff and students from Nimbin Central School.

The Northern Star was unable to take photographs of the student performances in line with a request from RSC as the art show and performances formed a part of HSC exams which are strictly regulated.

