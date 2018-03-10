Music icon Rusell Morris brings all the hits

AUSTRALIAN music legend Russell Morris is coming to the Northern Rivers with his iconic hits.

The Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) recognised Morris' iconic status in 2008 when he was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame.

Morris started his music career in 1966, aged 18, with the formation the band Somebody's Image.

Fifty years later, now aged 69, Morris confirmed he is in the middle of writing a new album.

"I'm in the middle of writing, I'm trying to write a new album, I'm probably three quarters of the way done," he said.

"I'm really pleased with it but I won't air any of it until August. I'll probably start playing them on stage then."

The musician said the new album goes in a different musical direction to his previous releases.

"Ray Charles once said there is only two types of music, good and bad, there is no such thing as genres to me, and that's what I try to do, I like to change and keep people interested," he said.

Morris is bringing a show of his biggest hits to the Northern Rivers.

"I had all those hits in the 1970s, and 30 years later had the three most successful albums of my career, which were Sharkmouth (2012), Van Diemen's Land (2014) and Red Dirt - Red Heart (2015), so I'll try to combine all of these," he said.

"But the last thing I want to do is send people home disappointed, I'm coming to entertain you guys, so I'll put a bit of everything in, I'll concentrate on the blues but also play some hits that are 30 or 40 years old."

He said the songs will be played by a band of four people verbatim - how they were recorded.

"I could not change them," he said.

"I remember going to see Bob Dylan and I was so disappointed because some of the hits he sung I could not even recognise.

"I wanted to hear them in their original song so I did that with my songs so we found a way to fit them in, and the crowds seem to love that."

"Sometimes we even do one oldie and one new one, it depends on how I feel on the night."