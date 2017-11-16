Menu
Music gig the best job in the world

REFLECTING ON TEN YEARS: Glenn Wright, Director of Mullumbimby Music Festival.
Christian Morrow
by

MULLUMBIMBY Music Festival founder and director Glenn Wright probably has the best job in the world.

For Glenn the festival, now in its 10th year, is basically an excuse to catch up with his musical 'besties' and get to know some exciting new musical friends.

WIDE AWAKE: The Midnight Choir directed by Janet Swain and Adrian Brett will sing with Mama Kin this weekend.
Audiences get to come along for the ride at a festival that brings together the best attributes of an intimate club show and celebratory atmosphere of a big festival in a paddock.

And its all done within venues in and around Mullumbimby, so love is shared right across the town and throughout the community.

"We really pride ourselves on presenting a culturally diverse festival with a whole range of artist at different stages of their careers,” said Glenn.

"Ten years is a nice milestone and we are very happy to achieve it and I feel very grateful that I get to do what I like to do and to work with the community to put the festival on.

"The fact that it works is just a huge bonus, it means we get to put it on again the following year. Its really a privilege to do this.

"Our festival is in and of the town, it's a great way to share the festival with the other businesses in the town as well as sharing the cultural and educational outcomes.

"A third of our artists are locals and this year we are very close to having gender parity across our roster of featured artists which is pretty extraordinary.

Among Glenn's musical 'besties' this year are the Teskey Brothers, Katie Baker and Stella Donnelly.

"I'm also looking forward to seeing Rebecca Ireland debut her new band at the Courthouse on Saturday night and Lady Slug from Lismore and Too Many Zoos and of course Marlon Williams is back as well.”

Lismore Northern Star
