Music festival to kick up its heels after funding announced

Ballina Country Music Festival founder Carol Stacey, Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin and General Manager of the Cherry Street Sports Club Tere Sheehan at a funding announcement for the festival. Contributed

THERE will be more boots, more guitars and a whole lot more country in Ballina with government funding announced for this year's Ballina Country Music Festival.

Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin said the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government has thrown their support behind this year's festival with $10,000 in funding.

"The Ballina Country Music Festival is an iconic event for the whole Ballina community. The festival provides a platform for local artists while also embracing regional artists to celebrate our Australian country music," Mr Franklin said.

"I am thrilled we are able to support this wonderful Festival, which makes Ballina the star of the show."

Mr Franklin said the funding will go towards attracting more people to the festival which will support local businesses and encourage regional tourism.

"This funding will mean more people can kick the dust up and get caught up in the country," said Mr Franklin.

"Country music is about heart and soul. It allows you to put the world away for a minute and just fall in love with the beat of the music, and there is no better place to do that than right here in Ballina.

"At the end of the day, we are all members of the outback club and love nothing more than a bit of country."

This year's festival will be held on November 2 - 4 , with artists performing on various stages around Ballina.

For more information on this year's festival visit their website.