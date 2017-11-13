Menu
Music and wellness in new luxury venture

PARTNERS: Benny Owen and Pete Murray.
PARTNERS: Benny Owen and Pete Murray. CONTRIBUTED

MUSICIANS Pete Murray and Benny Owen announced a new joint venture, called Music and Movement Escapes.

The wellness retreat is a four-night exclusive event with a unique focus on fitness, well-being and music.

The first retreat will take place from Monday February 12 to Friday February 16, 2018, and it will include a beach front music gig on Valentine's Day, held at Elements of Byron Resort and Spa.

The first ever retreat of its kind, Music and Movement Escapes has been presented as an opportunity for visitors to relax and have some fun, while also working out and learning about health and well-being.

Besides the accommodation at Elements of Byron Bay, the package includes return airport transfers, gourmet meals with all breakfasts and two sunset dinners provided, two training sessions with Murray (and a host of sessions with Benny Owen).

There will also be a surfing lesson, beachfront training and yoga sessions, and an introductory workshop on healthy lifestyles.

For details visit musicandmovementescapes.com.

Topics:  benny owen byron bay music and movement escapes northern rivers entertainment pete murray wellbeing whatson

Lismore Northern Star
