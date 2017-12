Police had cause to search the vehicle in Nimbin and located three grams of Psilocybin (magic mushrooms) in the man's possession.

POLICE will allege that on the December 28 they stopped a vehicle on Thorburn Street, Nimbin for a random breath test.

After speaking to a passenger, a 21 year old Nimbin man, police had cause to search the vehicle and located three grams of Psilocybin - magic mushrooms - in the man's possession.

The 21 year old was issued a Field Court Attencance Notice for possessing a prohibited drug and will appear in Lismore Local Court in January.