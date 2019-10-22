Menu
FINISHED PRODUCT: Nectar Extracts Pty Ltd has proposed the commencement of a botanical and mushroom extract at Goonellabah. Jasmine Burke
Business

Mushroom extract facility proposed for Goonellabah

JASMINE BURKE
by
22nd Oct 2019 12:00 AM
A MUSHROOM and botanicals processing facility to produce a liquid end product has been flagged for Goonellabah.

A development application with Lismore City Council lodged by proponents Nectar Extracts Pty Ltd, proposes the commencement of a botanical and mushroom extract business at 9 Holland Street, Goonellabah.

"The business does not propose composting on site and no external mushrooms fruiting on site," the environmental effects report said.

"The mushrooms will be grown in fully sealed sterilised bags with grains imported to the site as the only source of ingredient. This is the business' patented technology."

The business will operate between 8am until 5pm Monday to Friday with six staff.

The DA includes the methodology and cultivation process.

It is a very scientific process, involving weeks of incubation in cool, dark rooms.

The application is currently being assessed by council staff.

