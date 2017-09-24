Museum's twenty year wait for lift now over

The Richmond River Historical Society has finally had a win in their fight for a museum elevator.

LISMORE Mayor Isaac Smith and members of the Richmond River Historical Society (RRHS) this week took the first ride in a new lift installed at the old municipal building at 165 Molesworth Street.

The two-storey building was opened in 1928 and members of the RRHS have lobbied council since before 1998 for a lift to provide disabled access to the Lismore Museum and historical society located on the second floor of the building.

The lift was approved by Lismore City Council in the 2017/18 budget and cost $195,000 to install.

RRHS President Dr Robert Smith said it was a happy day for the society after a long and sustained campaign to achieve second-floor access for members and visitors.

"It has long been needed by the building for access," he said.

"The councillors represent the community so this was a vote of faith from the community."

Cr Smith said the RRHS had been very patient in campaigning for the new infrastructure and said it was a momentous occasion to finally see the lift installed and working.