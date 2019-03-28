Menu
EXTRAORDINARY MEETING: Richmond Valley Council has called an extraordinary meeting at the council chambers in Casino on Thursday, March 28 at 4pm.
Council News

Museum relocation up for discussion today

by Jacqueline Munro
28th Mar 2019 9:00 AM
RICHMOND Valley Council has called an extraordinary meeting to be held today at the Council Chambers in Casino at 4pm.

The purpose of the meeting is to consider the relocation of the Evans Head Living Museum, as well as the establishment of a new visitor information centre.

The meeting was announced yesterday, with all residents welcome to attend the meeting.

Richmond Valley Council has been in consultation with Crown Lands and Reflections Holiday Park's Trust Executive Officers discussing plans to relocate the living museum to the Reflections Holiday Park's Central Precinct.

At the council's ordinary meeting on March 19, Cr Robert Hayes moved a motion to defer the matter until further information is available. This motion was carried.

The current site of the museum next to the library will be the new location for the $6.3 million HealthOne facility.

