State Member for Ballina Tamara Smith and president of the Alstonville Plateau Historical Society, Ian Kirkland.
Museum gets $17K for a new picket fence

Javier Encalada
10th May 2020 12:00 AM
THE Alstonville Plateau Historical Society was the recipient of $17,280 in funding through the NSW Government’s Community Building Partnership program for a new picket fence.

The State Member for Ballina, Tamara Smith, made the announcement.

“The Alstonville Plateau Historical Society is a fantastic community organisation that collects, preserves and displays historical documents and photographs of the Alstonville Plateau and Ballina Shire for current and future generations,” Ms Smith said.

“It is my pleasure to be able to assist them to upgrade the fence of the heritage-listed Crawford House.”

The Member for Ballina said that since becoming the custodians of Crawford House in 2001, the Alstonville Plateau Historical society had lovingly restored the interior of the house and made it into the “fantastic museum and historical monument” it is today.

“The fence restoration will further enhance the historical and community value of this iconic building for years to come,” she added.

“The Community Building Partnership program is a great grassroots fund that directly helps create a more vibrant and inclusive local community with positive social, environmental and recreational outcomes.

“Now, more than ever, it is important to support community organisations whose future is uncertain due to the pandemic, and it’s my honour to be able to do that today.”

