Muse Gallery showcases local talent

MUSE Contemporary Gallery - Lismore's newest artist run exhibition initiative - is available to emerging and established artists to show their work in the CBD.

Located close to the new Quadrangle cultural precinct, Muse offers local artists a brilliant, light filled exhibition space.

For directors Amy Blanchard and Beki Davies, Muse responds to an urgent need for more exhibition spaces in the artistic regional town.

The opening show Muse will be a group exhibition of 20 Lismore artists working in a range of mediums.

The show promises to be a high quality exhibition from some of Lismore's diverse emerging and established artists.

Muse opens at 5pm on Friday August 18.

Members of the public are invited to attend the opening and meet the artists.

The directors of Muse are interested in hearing from artists or curators who might want to exhibit and can be contacted at musecontemporarygaller@gmail.com or phone 0415 822 851.

Gallery opening hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 9am-5pm and is located upstairs in Suite 4, 131-133 Keen St Lismore.